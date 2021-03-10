Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) recently:

3/3/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

3/1/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

2/25/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

2/25/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. 848,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44.

Get Pinnacle West Capital Co alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.