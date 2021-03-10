Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM):

3/9/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

3/3/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

3/1/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $124.00 to $126.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

2/3/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

1/11/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $122.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $98.88. 15,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,821. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $20,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $339,311,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,426,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.