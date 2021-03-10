Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The TJX Companies (TJX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX):

3/3/2021 – The TJX Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

2/25/2021 – The TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The TJX Companies has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s HomeGoods segment is seeing robust demand for a while now. This was witnessed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, with open-only comp store sales rising 12% year over year in the HomeGoods (U.S.) segment. Apart from this, The TJX Companies has been benefiting from its solid e-commerce business. Moreover, management plans to roll out e-commerce services on homegoods.com during the end of 2021. However, temporary store closures in Europe and Canada amid COVID-19 adversely impacted sales during the fiscal fourth quarter. Management continues to expect its performance to be adversely affected by the temporary store closures during the fiscal first quarter. Apart from this, elevated pandemic-induced expenses and higher supply chain costs are a threat.”

2/25/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

2/25/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The TJX Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,124,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

