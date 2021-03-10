Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vulcan reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% despite a decline in revenues. Regardless of volume swings, Vulcan intends to improve 2021 unit profitability in aggregates. Improvement in pricing helped the company achieve 5% growth in industry-leading unit profitability and adjusted EBITDA (up 4.2%) in 2020. Prudent cost management and aggregates price growth helped Vulcan to drive margin expansion. Residential end markets remain a bright spot. The company is also benefiting from growth in heavy industrial projects such as data centers and warehouses. However, lower shipment is a cause of concern. Although it expects the trends to gradually improve through 2021, it expects aggregates shipments between down 2% and up 2% compared with 2020 levels.”

2/3/2021 – Vulcan Materials is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.34. 630,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.25. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $175.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,455,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

