RED (RED) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. RED has a market capitalization of $661,912.60 and approximately $30,816.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.29 or 0.00361663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000152 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

