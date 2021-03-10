Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,351.46 or 0.99636522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00089129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009613 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars.

