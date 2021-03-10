ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $106.51 million and $1.35 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,763.57 or 0.99962974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00034540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.70 or 0.00422518 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.88 or 0.00838737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00305074 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00087658 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

