ReddCoin Achieves Market Cap of $115.41 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $115.41 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

