RedFOX Labs Market Cap Reaches $203.18 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $203.18 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00241803 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00059536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00089995 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

