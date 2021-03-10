Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 227,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $7,989,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

