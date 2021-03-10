Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 1,465,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

