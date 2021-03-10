Refereum Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and $27,440.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00054490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00763103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00065822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029368 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

RFR is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

