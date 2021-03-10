reflect.finance Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002706 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $14.58 million and $428,965.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.90 or 0.00502485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.21 or 0.00524112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00075719 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,469,062 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

