Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 245.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.86, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.