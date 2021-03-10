REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Up 6.5%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $41.82. Approximately 283,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 508,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,879.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at about $1,638,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

