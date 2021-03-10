Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RGLS stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.