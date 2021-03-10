Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

RS opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average is $117.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $147.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $83,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after buying an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after buying an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.