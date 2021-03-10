Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) vs. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Financial Analysis

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $91.15 million 4.61 $16.20 million $1.54 16.73 Ameris Bancorp $834.51 million 4.40 $161.44 million $3.80 13.88

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 17.44% 11.22% 1.18% Ameris Bancorp 20.24% 10.68% 1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reliant Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ameris Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20

Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.74%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.93%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Dividends

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Reliant Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; 1-4 family residential, 1-4 family HELOC, and multi-family and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction, land development, and farmland loans; consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures; loans to states and political subdivisions, and other depository institutions; and mortgage refinancing services. In addition, the company originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit; and provides safe deposit boxes, and debit cards, as well as direct deposit, online and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 16 full-service branch offices in Davidson, Hickman, Hamilton, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee; and mortgage production offices in Brentwood, Hendersonville, and Memphis counties. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 170 domestic banking offices and 31 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

