Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda Sells 2,373 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $83,316.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $429,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Maged Shenouda sold 100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Maged Shenouda sold 2,410 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $84,832.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,603 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $126,249.12.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Maged Shenouda sold 3,200 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $112,128.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $95,790.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,145.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $75,117.15.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. 48,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,494. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

