Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.58. 2,952,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,469,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $256.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 331.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

