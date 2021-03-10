Remme Hits Market Cap of $4.86 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Remme has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $141,788.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Remme has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00052854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00729555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00025395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.