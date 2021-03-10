Ren (REN) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $200.65 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.33 or 0.00730256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

