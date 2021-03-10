Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 927,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Western Digital worth $51,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $37,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.