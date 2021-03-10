Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $51.36 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Cinemark worth $51,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 1,649.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 125,063 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

