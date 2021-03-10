Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of Sanderson Farms worth $51,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $166.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

