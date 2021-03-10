Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 149,512 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bio-Techne worth $52,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $344.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.95 and a 200 day moving average of $304.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

