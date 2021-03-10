Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 456,200 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,764,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.41% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $52,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 136.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 845,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 120.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 925,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 506,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.