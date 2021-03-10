Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 563,947 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Avista worth $51,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Avista by 243.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVA. Sidoti upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,680,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,526. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

