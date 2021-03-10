Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 679,700 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 679,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of NovoCure worth $51,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Truist boosted their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.56.

NVCR stock opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.61.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

