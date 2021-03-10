Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.20% of HUYA worth $51,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth $68,877,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HUYA by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $30,740,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 826,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after buying an additional 533,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

