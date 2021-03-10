RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:RNR opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.53. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

