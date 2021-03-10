renBTC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $94.02 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $751.19 million and approximately $94.02 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $56,371.42 or 0.99849623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.50 or 0.00498621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00067291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.00532151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00075424 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,326 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

