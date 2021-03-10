Render Token Price Up 27% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $44.80 million and $240,033.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00726170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.