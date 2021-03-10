ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOL. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

SOL stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 2,964,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 2.62.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,570,214.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

