ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $114.31

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.31 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 109,491 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.86.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

