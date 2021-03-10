Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,169,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 142,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.