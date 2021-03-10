Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.22 and last traded at $82.31. Approximately 945,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,156,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

REGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

