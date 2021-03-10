Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,668.97

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,668.97 ($74.07) and traded as high as GBX 5,820 ($76.04). Renishaw plc (RSW.L) shares last traded at GBX 5,820 ($76.04), with a volume of 79,625 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw plc (RSW.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

Get Renishaw plc (RSW.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,051.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,668.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.