Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,622.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.