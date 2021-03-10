Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

