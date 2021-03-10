Republic Services (RSG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2021 – Republic Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Republic Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/23/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.

1/13/2021 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Republic Services is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs and improve profitability. The company continues to grow internally with the help of long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these positives, shares of Republic Services have gained over the past year. On the flip side, the company's operation in a highly competitive solid waste industry remains a concern. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasoanlity continues to act as a major headwind.”

1/11/2021 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.17. 19,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,618. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

