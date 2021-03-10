Request 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.23 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.00786116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041383 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

