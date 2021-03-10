Request (REQ) Achieves Market Cap of $94.59 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Request has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $94.59 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00052185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.00727924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038888 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

