Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNET. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

