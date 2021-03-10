Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 10th (ABNB, AEP, AZO, CPYYY, GLOB, GUKYF, ITGGF, NIO, OGS, SNMRF)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 10th:

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB). Grupo Santander issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.