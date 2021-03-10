Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 10th (ABNB, AEP, AZO, CPYYY, GLOB, GUKYF, ITGGF, NIO, OGS, SNMRF)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 10th:

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock.

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB). Grupo Santander issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

