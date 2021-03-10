Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE: CHE.UN):

  • 2/26/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/25/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/25/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.00.
  • 2/25/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.50.
  • 2/19/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/15/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

CHE.UN opened at C$7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$8.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.67.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

