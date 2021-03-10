Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Parex Resources (PXT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Parex Resources (TSE: PXT):

3/5/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50.

3/4/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

2/19/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

2/17/2021 – Parex Resources had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

1/12/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.70.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,502.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

