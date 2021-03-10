Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Parex Resources (PXT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Parex Resources (TSE: PXT):
- 3/5/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50.
- 3/4/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00.
- 2/19/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00.
- 2/17/2021 – Parex Resources had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00.
- 1/12/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$30.00.
Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.70.
In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,502.
