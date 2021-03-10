Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

3/3/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $175.00.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.26. 24,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,805. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

