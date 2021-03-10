Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atmos Energy (ATO)

Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2021 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2021 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ATO stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 877,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,090. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13.

Get Atmos Energy Co alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.