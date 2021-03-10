Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CRH (CRH)

CRH (NYSE: CRH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

3/9/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/8/2021 – CRH had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2021 – CRH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/5/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/5/2021 – CRH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/9/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.10 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

1/20/2021 – CRH had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2021 – CRH is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CRH stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. 648,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. CRH plc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Get CRH plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $21,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRH by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CRH by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.